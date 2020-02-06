Legislative watchdog: ‘The fox is guarding the hen house’

In her op-ed column last April, Porter outlined two cases she had investigated in which she found substantial evidence to support allegations of misconduct by sitting legislators, but because of confidentiality rules she was not allowed to discuss the details.

In the first case, the commission denied her request to publish her report, effectively burying the allegation. The second, she said, was passed on to her successor, Pope, who did not even forward it to the commission.

“It was obvious, I suspect, that the Legislative Ethics Commission would bury it, just like it buried my other report on a similar topic,” Porter said.

Since then, Porter said, she has been made aware of a third case that began during her tenure that she had referred to the attorney general’s office so it could file a complaint with the Legislative Ethics Commission.

Porter noted the inspector general is required to file quarterly reports about its cases. That case was listed as “pending” in the second quarter, but the third quarter report showed it was no longer pending.

Porter said she did not know what happened to the case but that the Legislative Ethics Commission’s own quarterly report for that same period noted the commission “did not agree to publish” another founded summary report.