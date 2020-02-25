Lawmakers continue push for prescription drug price controls

That same authority would extend to “biosimilar drugs” – a biologic product that is highly similar to another drug already approved for sale – with a price that is less than 15 percent below the name brand price.

It would also have authority to regulate generic drug prices if those drugs cost $100 or more for a 30-day supply or if their prices jump 200 percent or more in a single year.

Manar, who is sponsoring the bill in the Senate, called it “a reasonable step in the right direction that will say to all of the purveyors of profit in today’s health care system when it comes to the affordability of prescription medication, you’re going to have to cut it out.”

Also speaking at the news conference was Graciela Guzman, a woman who suffers from endometriosis and is a campaign director at the Healthy Illinois Campaign public policy group. She said the cost of one of her medications recently jumped from $68 to $500. Because of that, she said, she chose to split her pills in half in order to stretch out her supply, but that also meant she wasn’t well enough to go about her normal daily routine.