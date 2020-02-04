Illinois soybean farmers hurt by coronavirus hit to Chinese economy

With the signing of the first phase of the U.S.-China trade agreement last month, however, farmers finally saw light at the end of the tunnel, despite tariffs remaining until phase two is negotiated.

Now, the coronavirus outbreak has China possibly looking to revise its buying promises, according to a Bloomberg News report.

“Chinese officials are hoping the U.S. will agree to some flexibility on pledges in their phase-one trade deal,” the financial news agency reported Monday, citing unnamed sources.

A clause in the trade agreement says the two countries can consult revising the deal “in the event that a natural disaster or other unforeseeable event” threatens either country from complying.

“I do expect them to buy more than they have been under the trade war, which would be supportive of Illinois soybean growers,” Hubbs said. But he says it might not be until this fall that China begins “the real ramp-up in buying of soybeans” expected from the trade agreement.

Soybean exports to China are also recovering from an outbreak of African swine fever last year. Soybeans are a major food source for Chinese hogs, and the disease killed as many as half the country’s hog population.