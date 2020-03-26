Illinois sees largest one-day increase in cases, deaths

Led by the governor’s sister, Chicago real estate investor and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund has already raised more than $23 million.

“These funds will help many people across our state who are really, really hurting now,” she said.

Illinois on Thursday saw its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, at 673, and deaths, at seven. Cases have been reported in 37 counties, but health officials say everyone should assume the virus is in circulation where they live.

The newly deceased are a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s. The Illinois Department of Public Health said five of the victims were from Cook County, one from McHenry County and one from Will County. Nearly nine in 10 of the state’s dead have been 60 or older.

Illinois has now recorded 2,538 cases and 26 deaths directly related to COVID-19. More than 16,000 people have been tested. Thursday was the state’s 19th consecutive day of an increase in reported cases and its eighth straight day with new deaths.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0