Illinois Medicaid now covering transgender therapy

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Medicaid program now covers medical procedures for people transitioning from one gender to another.

The Department of Healthcare and Family Services, the state’s primary Medicaid agency, published new administrative rules that spell out the types of “gender-affirming” services covered and the conditions under which the program will reimburse providers for those services. The rules became effective Dec. 23.

The department announced in April that it would develop such a policy. Previously, Illinois specifically excluded what had been referred to as “transsexual surgery” from Medicaid coverage.

“Health care is a right, not a privilege, and I’m committed to ensuring our LGBTQ community and all Illinoisans have access to that right,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement at the time. “Expanding Medicaid to cover gender affirming surgeries is cost effective, helps avoid long-term health consequences, and most importantly is the right thing to do. With continued attacks coming from Washington, this administration will always stand with our transgender community and their right to lead safe and healthy lives.”