Illinois economy grew slowly in 3rd quarter 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That was not the case with the manufacturing of durable goods, which are generally products that do not wear out quickly and can be used over an extended period of time, such as household appliances, vehicles and furniture. That sector, which makes up about 6.3% of Illinois GDP, shrank by a little less than 1%.

The retail industry posted a good quarter, growing at an annual rate of 7.3%, or about $750 million. Retail accounts for a little more than 5% of Illinois’ GDP.

But the growth in those areas was offset by steep declines in the finance and insurance sector, which shrank by more than 6.5%. That sector makes up nearly 9 percent of the state’s economy, so the decline there translated to more than $1.1 billion in economic activity.

The utilities sector also saw a sharp decline — more than 15%. But that sector accounts for less than 2% of the state’s GDP so the decline translated to only about $518 million in economic output.