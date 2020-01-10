How to investigate email reference to 'rape in Champaign'? Madigan says no to House investigation; Pritzker refers case to executive inspector general; Brady asks State Police to get involved

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In a phone call Thursday, Cassidy said anyone calling for resignations or political moves in response to the email should “take a breath and be mindful of the fact that we're talking about an act of violence against a human.”

“As we talk about this, the more we talk about everything else around it, the more we dehumanize that person,” she said. “And so, first and foremost, what I want to see happen is the appropriate authority take on the effort to determine if in fact this happened, if this person wants justice, and separately, look at these questions of cover-up.

“You know, whether or not there is a sexual assault to be prosecuted, what we do have in these emails are three very powerful men appearing to be complicit in the cover-up of some pretty serious crimes.”

Cassidy said she wasn’t sure which investigative authority should take the lead on the matter, but finding the right answer to that question should be a top priority.

“Were these emails generated out of Sangamon County, can the Sangamon County state's attorney do anything? Can the attorney general do anything? You know, I think that's where we need to really focus our attention first and foremost,” she said.