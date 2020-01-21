House Republicans seek probe of non-citizen voting

In addition, all 19 Republican senators signed a letter directly addressed to White asking, among other things, what assurances he can provide that such an error won’t happen again.

Madigan’s office did not respond to a request for comment. But Democratic Sen. Andy Manar, of Bunker Hill, issued a statement Tuesday saying he might call for Senate hearings.

“There is absolutely no room for administrative ineptitude when it comes to properly conducting our election system,” Manar said. “Democrats and Republicans came together and unanimously approved automatic voter registration, and we expect it to be done correctly...If it takes a Senate committee hearing to get those answers, that’s the course I’ll pursue.”

In 2017, Illinois lawmakers unanimously passed Senate Bill 1933, which provides for automatic voter registration whenever someone applies for or renews a driver’s license. Under that system, the secretary of state’s office shares a database with the State Board of Elections so driver’s license officials can immediately tell if an applicant is already registered.

If they are not, they are asked whether they want to be registered. If they say yes and they have checked a box indicating they are a U.S. citizen, their information is automatically forwarded to the State Board of Elections.

