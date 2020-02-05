House bucks governor to OK reinstatement of tax break on aircraft parts

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House overwhelmingly voted Tuesday to override the governor’s veto of legislation restoring and retroactively applying a tax break for aircraft parts, which would help Moline-based Elliott Aviation.

Democratic Rep. Monica Bristow, of Godfrey, said it would protect more than 3,700 jobs at 14 aviation facilities in 12 communities across the state. She added 36 other states have similar laws on the books.

The chamber “sent a strong, bipartisan message that we value good-paying jobs in our state and will do what it takes to protect them,” Bristow said in a statement.

Elliott Aviation employs 273 people, or about two-thirds of the workers at the Quad-City International Airport.

According to the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, the total economic impact Elliott has to the Quad-City area is about $100 million annually. There is the possibility of a significant workforce reduction at Elliott if the veto is not overridden.

The tax exemption was in place since 2010, but it expired without regulatory or other official bodies taking note, Bristow said. Aviation repair companies consequently did not collect the tax from jet owners during that period.