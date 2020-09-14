Health insurance costs to rise for Iowa state employees

“This will keep us competitive while at the same time having a fair representation between the employer and employee share,” said Lingo, who noted the state saw an $11.7 million boost in the number of large claims topping $100,000 this year.

The plan also called for a slight increase in dental rates but no change for life insurance and a 2% administrative fee.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig — both Republicans — voted to approve the 2021 state health insurance proposal, while Fitzgerald, a Democrat, opposed it. Secretary of State Paul Pate and State Auditor Rob Sand were absent from Monday’s meeting.

During the board discussion, Fitzgerald said raising the rates and boosting employees’ share of the overall cost — even slightly — would shift more burden to employees while saving the state money at a time when state government is offering incentives, grants and bailouts to businesses, farmers and other also hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic since it arrived in Iowa last March.

“It seems to me that it would be best, I think, in this horrible year that we’re going through to keep our rates the same as we did last year,” Fitzgerald said. “I just think this is the wrong year to increase these rates on the employees.”