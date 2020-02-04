Former inmates incorrectly removed from voter rolls

SPRINGFIELD — Nearly 800 former inmates may have had their voter registrations incorrectly canceled “due to a data-matching error” between the Illinois State Board of Elections and the Illinois Department of Corrections, the elections board announced Monday.

ISBE said in a news release it had notified 59 local election authorities of the issue, which stemmed from an incorrect classification of the 774 former inmates as “currently incarcerated.”

Matt Dietrich, public information officer for the elections board, said it had not heard of voters being turned away because of the issue, which occurred from 2014 until it was discovered in 2019. He said those who may be affected would have been able to cast a provisional ballot or file for same-day registration.

“So we don't think that anyone was turned away. We don't have any knowledge that anyone was unable to vote,” he said.

The news release said ISBE has worked directly with IDOC to identify the affected individuals, whose records were among more than 126,000 shared between the two agencies between 2014 and 2019. ISBE also provided each local election authority with voter information on the affected individuals so their registrations can be reviewed for reinstatement by the start of early voting on Feb. 6.