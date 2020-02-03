First in the nation comes in late

“Accuracy is so much more important (than timely reporting),” Kaufmann said during an interview on WHO-TV in Des Moines. “This is transparent. The entire world is going to be able to check these numbers and audit these results. … Accuracy should take precedence here.”

The kerfuffle could all but eliminate the impact of the results, as Iowa Democrats gathered to choose a nominee to face Trump.

Early reporting from precincts across the state suggested encouraging results for Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, and a difficult night for Joe Biden.

Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar also appeared in the run for top-four finishes.

But without official results as of late Monday evening, the candidates gave generic speeches and pledged to move on to New Hampshire, whose first-in-the-nation primary election is Tuesday, February 11.

“We don’t know all the results, but we know by the time it’s all said and done, Iowa, you have shocked the nation. Because by all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious,” Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, told his supporters late Monday evening.

Sanders also expressed an optimistic view of the Iowa results — whenever they arrive.