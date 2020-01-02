Dispensaries report smooth rollout of legalized marijuana

That happened despite a few snags on the opening day of sales, Althoff said.

First, she said, there were glitches in the software that dispensaries use at the point of sale, which contributed to long wait times. Previously, dispensaries were allowed to sell only to qualified medical patients, but now they must keep close track of both medical and recreational sales, which are taxed differently.

Adjustments made by the software company to address that change, Althoff said, caused a few problems.

“There were a few glitches, not everywhere, but in a few of the dispensaries,” she said. “… But my understanding is that they were rapidly corrected. But it did add to some of the wait times that people experienced.”

In addition, she said, many dispensary operators had made design changes to their stores to accommodate a larger retail clientele, but state officials had not yet inspected all of those changes and some dispensaries were unable to open for recreational sales on Jan. 1.