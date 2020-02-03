Democratic Party hits major snag reporting results

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Buttigieg has been running on a message of unity, pledging to bring together not only the Democratic Party, but also appeal to independent voters and Republicans who may be frustrated with Trump.

“It feels great out there, and I don’t even know what time it is,” Buttigieg joked to campaign staff and volunteers Monday morning. “You are part of an absolute force that is sweeping through the state of Iowa right now.”

Sanders has changed little as a candidate since 2016, when he finished second to Hillary Clinton in Iowa by a historically small margin. He has pledged to serve as the leader of a grassroots-driven “political revolution,” and has regularly drawn the largest crowds to campaign events in Iowa.

Sanders also is running strong in New Hampshire, who is next to cast votes in the nominating process.

If Biden finishes a weak fourth — or worse — in Iowa, it would be devastating to his campaign moving forward. He said this week he was hoping to be “on the leaderboard” in order to have some early momentum to carry him to other early voting states, particularly in the South, where he has been polling better.

Warren has been competitive, according to early reports, and it appears Klobuchar’s recent momentum may have continued into caucus night.