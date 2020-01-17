Cullerton’s advice to new Senate president: Unify

Cullerton said he is “staying out of the race.” By abstaining from the vote, he ensures he will “be friends with my successor for sure” and no one can accuse him of working “against or for anybody.”

Once the chamber’s new leader is chosen, Cullerton said that person must heal any division within the party so the successes of the previous session can be continued.

“I spent more time trying to accommodate the people who wouldn’t vote for me so everybody felt like they were on the same team. It can be bitter,” he said. “Whoever wins, though, they have to really work to bring people together.”

The vote is a “personal” one — senators want to know what a potential new leader can bring to the caucus and chamber in terms of initiatives and ideas.

And when a Senate president contest occurs at the opening of a new General Assembly, lawmakers inquire whether they are under consideration for a paid committee chairperson or leadership position. Because this vote is in the middle of a two-year session, Cullerton said he speculates the current posts will not change.

“Once you do that,” he continued, “please reach out to the other side. When you have a supermajority, you have nothing to lose to talk to the Republicans.”