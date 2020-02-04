Could Iowa lose its first-in-the-nation status after caucus results kerfuffle?

Other Iowa Democrats were not so sure, and remained hopeful the state can rally and preserve its preferential position.

“I hope it isn’t (the last time Iowa goes first),” said Joe Bolkcom, a Democratic state senator from Iowa City. “It still remains a really good place to campaign and meet people and vet a message. I think the properties around that are good. I think we need to take a look at how we tabulate people’s preferences next time and obviously figure out a better way to do it.”

Liz Mathis, a Democratic state senator and former journalist from Hiawatha, said she believes the state party did the right thing by withholding results until they could be verified and confirmed to be accurate. And she said she is not as certain this episode will be the final nail in an Iowa caucus coffin.

“I don’t know. Time heals all wounds, and there are many things that have happened on the campaign trail that we thought were just disastrous in the past, and as a reporter, I look back and think, ‘Oh, how will we ever recover from that?’ And you do,” Mathis said.

The general consensus of Iowa caucus experts was that the future remains uncertain, but at the very least Iowa Democrats did themselves no favors.