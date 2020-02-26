Central Illinois leads corn and soybean production as numbers decline across state

“I think we’re all suited to compete, it’s just more of a weather issue,” Thompson said.

Production and yields were down from 2018 across the state – in many places dramatically – after heavy rain and flooding plagued farmers during the spring planting season.

Corn production dropped more than 62 percent in Illinois’ southernmost Alexander County, which sits on the conflux of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. Another southwestern county, Perry, saw the biggest change in soybean production with 32 percent decrease.

Central Illinois’ Douglas County had the biggest drop in corn yields with a 34 percent decrease. Calhoun County, which hugs the Mississippi River north of St. Louis, had the largest drop in soybean yields with a 48 percent decrease.

“Not only do you get the challenges of the water you get,” Thompson said of farming along the Mississippi, “but you get everybody else’s water after about a week or two after it comes down the river, gets out of its banks and floods your fields.”

Though McLean County led the state in production, it was not spared by the weather. Soybean production fell nearly 10 percent, while corn production dropped 13 percent. Thompson estimates his yields for both crops were down around 10 percent.