Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, January 22, 2020:
FORMER AG ENDORSES BIDEN: Two current state lawmakers and a former state attorney general are among 11 new endorsements for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
The former vice president was endorsed by Bonnie Campbell, a former Iowa attorney general.
“As a U.S. senator, Joe Biden did something nobody else could do --- he wrote and passed the landmark Violence Against Women Act, which finally defined a woman’s fundamental human right to live free from violence. This law has changed --- and saved --- so many lives,” Campbell said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “Joe has all the characteristics we hope for in an American president. His example taught us all how to deal with life’s challenges with grace, strength, faith, dignity and courage.”
The new endorsements also include state lawmakers Mary Gaskill, of Ottumwa, and John Forbes, of Urbandale.
LOCAL OFFICIALS ENDORSE KLOBUCHAR: Local elected officials, party leaders and former state lawmakers are among a round of 14 new endorsements for Amy Klobuchar’s Democratic presidential campaign.
The U.S. senator from Minnesota added the endorsement of Penny Rosfjord, a state party leader and former chairwoman of the Woodbury County Democrats; and Jean Hessburg, a former state party executive director. Rosfjord and Hessburg both previously endorsed Kamala Harris.
TRUMP CAMPAIGN RELEASES CAUCUS VIDEO: President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign released a video featuring his daughter Lara Trump encouraging Iowans to participate in the Republican caucuses on February 3.
The video gives a brief summary of the Republican caucus process, and encourages Iowa Republicans to turn out and support Trump. The video can be viewed at the Trump campaign’s YouTube channel.
“By attending your caucus, you can show your support for the president and send a clear message to the rest of the country: President Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda is working, and we want four more years so we can continue our historic progress,” Lara Trump, a senior advisor to the campaign, said in a statement. “President Trump and I are counting on you to be there on caucus night.”
Klobuchar endorsements:
• Penny Rosfjord -- Iowa Democratic Party SCC member and former Woodbury County Democrats Chair
• Jean M. Hessburg -- Iowa Democratic Party Women's Caucus Chair, Former Executive Director of the Iowa Democratic Party
• Barb Francis -- Mitchell County District Board Supervisor
• Bill Gannon -- Former Iowa State Representative
• Bruce Rohwer -- Former President and Chair of the Iowa Corn Growers Association
• Darrell Hanson -- Former State Senator, Delaware County
• Dien Judge -- Democratic activist and District Representative for Rep. Dave Loebsack
• Francis Boggus -- Democratic activist and longtime community development planner
• Jacquie Easley -- Chair of the Des Moines Plan and Zoning Commission and former candidate for Des Moines City Council
• Larry Hodgen -- Chair of Cedar County Democrats
• Pat Gill -- Woodbury County Auditor and Former Iowa State Representative
• Shari Flatt -- Dubuque community activist
• Tom Dryg -- Bettendorf Park Board Commissioner
• Victor Dutchuk -- West Des Moines Democrats Chair
Biden endorsements:
• Bonnie Campbell, former Iowa Attorney General from Des Moines
• Tom Hockensmith, Polk County Supervisor from Des Moines
• Mary Gaskill, Iowa State Representative from Ottumwa
• John Forbes, Iowa State Representative from Urbandale
• Cynthia Forbes, Community Leader from Urbandale
• Eric Van Lancker, Clinton County Auditor from Clinton
• Staci Appel, former Iowa State Senator from Indianola
• Jerry Kearns, former Iowa State Representative from Keokuk
• Will Overstreet, Iowa National Guard veteran and educator from Cedar Falls
• Cody Leistikow, labor activist from Waterloo
• Mary Elgar, former Henry County Democrats Chair from Mount Pleasant
JOE BIDEN
- Increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour
- Create good union jobs that build the middle class
- Reverse Trump’s tax cuts for the super-wealthy and corporations
- Eliminate special tax breaks that reward special interests
- Get rid of the capital gains loophole for multi-millionaires
- Enforce existing trade laws
- Protect and strengthen Social Security
- Stop companies from classifying low wage workers as managers in order to avoid paying overtime
PETE BUTTIGIEG
- An estimated $400 billion tax cut via expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit to increase incomes by estimated average of $1,000 per year for 35 million American families
- Raise minimum wage to $15
- Capital gains tax on the top 1% of all earners
- Eliminate Trump tax cuts on the wealthy
- $430 billion invested in affordable housing
- $200 billion over a decade to retrain workers who lost their jobs
- Opposed Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement
- Carbon tax
AMY KLOBUCHAR
- Increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour
- Increase the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour
- Close the carried interest and big oil loopholes
- Direct the Department of Justice to update its guidelines to ensure aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws
- Establish portable, worker-owned UP Accounts for retirement savings
- Eliminate Trump tax cuts that benefit the wealthy
BERNIE SANDERS
- Establish an annual tax on the extreme wealth of the top 0.1 percent of U.S. households
- Increase the tax rate to 2 percent on individuals whose net worth is from $50 to $250 million
- Eliminate Trump tax cuts that benefit the wealthy and corporations
- End special tax breaks on capital gains and dividends for the top 1%
- Cap consumer loans and credit cards rates at 15 percent across all financial institutions
- Deny federal contracts to companies that pay poverty wages, outsource jobs overseas, engage in union busting, deny good benefits, and pay CEOs outrageous compensation packages
- Double union membership within four years
- Revise trade deals to prevent the outsourcing of American jobs and raise wages
- Deny federal contracts to corporations that outsource American jobs
ELIZABETH WARREN
- “Ultra-millionaire” wealth tax: 2% annual tax on 75,000 families with $50 million or more in wealth
- Leader of Tax Filing Simplification Act of 2017, which would simplify and decrease costs of filing taxes
- Raise minimum wage to $15
- "Excessive Lobbying Tax" would tax firms that spend firms that spend more than $500,000 on lobbying
- 7% corporate tax on every dollar above $100 million in corporate profits
- Eliminate Trump tax cuts on the wealthy