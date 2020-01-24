Campaign Almanac for Friday, January 24, 2020

“Joe Biden has been a longtime friend to our family, and throughout his time in public service, his rock-solid values and integrity have never wavered,” Culver said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “Iowans have always been able to count on Joe. He doesn’t just have progressive ideas, he has real progressive accomplishments. There is too much at stake in this election to get it wrong — our character as a nation is on the ballot. We must beat Donald Trump, and that’s why I’ll be in Joe’s corner on caucus night.”