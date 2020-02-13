Bail, sentencing reform conversation begins to take shape in Illinois statehouse

SPRINGFIELD — Criminal justice reform is high on Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker’s agenda this year, but a legislative committee hearing Thursday in Chicago showed that reform advocates and the law enforcement community have widely differing views on the issue.

In January, Pritzker said ending cash bail and mandatory minimum sentences would be among his top priorities during the 2020 session, and those two subjects were the focus of Thursday’s hearings.

“For years, there has been a narrative that our cash bail system and sentencing laws are necessary for public safety, and we support this narrative with billions of dollars each year,” Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said as the hearing began. “But the stories we've heard call this narrative into question, and we must ask ourselves whether our current policies and practices are the best way to protect public safety.”

There are more than 38,000 people being held in Illinois state prisons, according to Department of Corrections data. Of those, more than half are black, even though African-Americans make up only about 13 percent of the state’s population. Many thousands more people are held in local jails while they await trial, often because they can’t afford to post their bail.