Another wetter-than-normal spring predicted as Illinois farmers recover from crop losses

“If we get a large amount of precipitation in one single event, what that can do is inundate the soil very quickly and then cause a lot of runoff and flooding,” Ford said.

Impact on the bottom line

Decreases in crop production not only hurt farmers, but trickle down into other industries like corn elevators and trucking companies, says Mike Doherty, a senior economist at the Illinois Farm Bureau.

“Most of our ag businesses off the farm, which are a big part of the downstate ag economy, they all have lower revenues as well,” Doherty said.

A soggy spring could also spell danger for Illinois farmers vulnerable to further crop losses, he said.

“You have costs no matter how much of a crop you raise,” Meier said, including rent, equipment and supplies.

Government aid and insurance payments helped lessen the impact of low crop production last year, but they do not fix the problem.

“There is a legitimate concern here,” Doherty said, as to the ability of some farmers to make debt payments on capital investments like machinery and land improvements.