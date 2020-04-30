Another 81,000 Illinoisans file unemployment claims; Total claims since mid-March top 800,000

Despite several reports of people continuing to have difficulty accessing unemployment, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said IDES has ramped up its capacity for its website and its ability to take phone calls. At his daily news briefing on COVID-19 Thursday, he took questions on the ongoing issues.

“There's no doubt the system started out unprepared for this unprecedented level of filings,” Pritzker said. “But at this point, I must say, the ability to connect online is available to everyone.”

Pritzker said some people might have difficulty getting through the system if they previously filed a fraudulent claim, there were “challenges to the veracity of certain aspects of the forms that they filed,” or they had forgotten their password. But he said it is working “reasonably well” considering the unprecedented number of claims it is receiving.

He also said there are “many more people answering phones” in response to the increase in filings, and “many of them are working overtime weekends and so on to get done what they need to.”

Of note, Illinois has not yet set up its pandemic unemployment assistance system, which would apply to groups not normally covered by unemployment insurance, such as independent contractors, the self-employed and freelancers.