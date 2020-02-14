Ahead of budget address, Pritzker touts $225 million in efficiencies

SPRINGFIELD – Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker said Friday his administration has already identified $225 million in budget savings for the upcoming fiscal year, and as much as $750 million through the end of his first term.

During a news conference in Chicago just days ahead of his annual budget address to the General Assembly, Pritzker tried to draw a sharp contrast between his administration and those of previous governors.

“In the past, irresponsible management of state revenue and a failure to invest in the long-term health of our state and its people put us in a challenging position,” he said.

The biggest share of the savings, according to Pritzker’s office, came from reduced health care costs for state employees, accounting for $175 million in the upcoming year, and an estimated $650 million over the next three years. Those are the result of new labor contracts the administration negotiated with various public employee labor unions.

“My predecessor treated them with scorn. He belittled their contributions, he aimed to undermine them at every turn,” Pritzker said, referring to former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. “What he neglected to understand was that when both parties come to the bargaining table in good faith, there's an opportunity for both sides to win.”