Chicago woman has confirmed case of novel coronavirus after trip to China

“As it is novel and emerging, we are still trying to learn all that we need to learn about this virus, both in terms of its symptomatology, how people get infected, the length from exposure to symptoms, all of that we are still trying to master,” she said.

The CDC said in a news release coronaviruses are “a large family of viruses, some causing respiratory illness in people and others circulating among animals including camels, cats and bats.”

“Rarely, animal coronaviruses can evolve and infect people and then spread between people, such as has been seen with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS),” the news release said.

Ezike said CDC officials had arrived in Chicago on Friday afternoon and others were on the way.

She said the Chicago woman was not symptomatic during her travels from Wuhan when she returned on Jan. 13, but started experiencing them in “the following days.”