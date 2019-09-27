ORION — Orion High School seniors Tori Werkheiser, Nikki Taets and Eric Erdmann were immediate in their response.
"Perfect?'' asked Taets, a deep thinker who, with Werkheiser and Erdmann, shared lunch with me earlier this week for our latest edition of Cafeteria Confidential, the series that features lunchtime chats at Quad-Cities area high schools.
A fan of the town of Orion and Orion High School, I asked if things were perfect in their corner of the world.
"I can't say it's perfect, but Orion is a really good place to grow up, call home, and go to school,'' said Taets. " There is a lot of good about all of this.''
In addition to being a cheerleader for the Orion Chargers, Taets plays soccer and is part of the school's executive council and journalism program.
Erdmann plays soccer and is part of the school's journalism program.
Werkheiser, also a cheerleader, is a member of the softball team and is part of the journalism program. She agreed with Taets' assessment.
"You love the smaller environment and that everyone is there to help when you are in need,'' she said, flashing a big grin. "That can be hard as well, because if something not-so-good is going on, most people know. There are no secrets. Lots of support from lots of people, but you really don't want everyone knowing all your business.
THE FOOD
I loved the Orion cafeteria food. My tenderloin was hot and served its purpose. I'd give it a 3-plus. Taets, who said she enjoys the macho nachos and the chicken strips offered at the Orion cafeteria, was not as excited about the food as I was. "Some days are good,'' she said, "but it's more about personal taste.''
What caught my eye were the ample offerings of fruits and vegetables, two each if you desired. I am not fan of carrots, but the steamed carrots were heaven-sent. I also had green pepper slices with ranch dressing and applesauce.
Erdmann opted for a hot dog and an apple, while Taets took advantage of the ample fruit options and noshed on a bag of baked Lays barbecue chips. Werkhesier had the tenderloin, cold carrots and fruit.
The food was tasty and filling. And you can't go wrong with a place that has a cooler filled with chocolate milk.
Three-plus with a bullet out of 4 is what the Orion cafeteria gets. Huge props for the steamed carrots.
MUSIC
Erdmann, soft spoken but razor sharp, loves country music, but he didn't reveal a favorite artist or a particular period of country that suits him.
"It's about what's on the radio,'' he said. "There's really no focus; I just like country.''
Werkheiser is all country, extolling the virtues of mega-star Luke Combs. She also talked about a Florida Georgia Line concert that caught her fancy.
As we said earlier, Taets is a deep thinker whose musical tastes match the personality of a teen who is her own person.
"Doesn't matter what, if I like it, I'll listen,'' Taets said, giving props to The King, Elvis Presley, and several '80s bands that have her ear.
"There is something about 'Suspicious Minds'that speaks to all of us,'' Taets said of the Elvis hit from 1969, his last No. 1 single on the American music charts. "I like music with meaning.''
THE RIDE
Erdmann, a car guy, says he drives a 1997 Jeep with 176,000 miles on it and has a 2012 Chevy Malibu in his collection. Those around gave him high praise for his ability to repair cars and the respect he shows for his rides.
"I try to keep both nice,'' a modest Erdmann said. "It really doesn't take much.''
Taets said she rolls in a 2007 Jeep Liberty, while a wide grin came to Werkheiser when given the chance to talk about her 2000 Ford F250, which has racked up a lot of miles.
"I love driving it,'' she said of her truck. ''It runs good, and it takes care of me. We go pretty much everywhere together.''
IN TUNE WITH THE WORLD
Though he has yet to decide where college will take him, Erdmann said he wants a career as an engineer. Like Werkheiser, he worries America has painted itself into a deep and dark financial hole. He is worried the nation's current economy will place a heavy burden on his generation.
He and Werkheiser said debt and the economy are huge issues affecting our country.
"Money is first, but I also worry about the environment,'' Werkheiser said, gaining nods from Erdmann and Taets. "Pollution alone is a huge concern.''
Taets said the biggest issue in America today is respect. People no longer take the time to hear someone out or consider another person's opinion.
"Anger does not have to be part of every disagreement,'' she said. "It's OK if someone looks at something differently than you and if they do, you don't have to get in a hate-filled screaming match over it. There's too much 'I'm right and you are wrong' in the world because you see things differently.''
NOT EASY
Most times when you ask a teen why his or her high school is better than others, the answer is simply: "I don't know; we just are.''
Erdmann, Taets and Werkheiser said they believe their school is best for a variety of reasons.
Primary is the educational challenge placed on them.
"We are challenged academically more than any place I know,'' said Taets, jumping to the front on the issue. "For the most part, everyone here welcomes being pushed by our teachers to be strong academically.
"I'm sure every school has great teachers, but I think ours are the best. There's not one here that won't challenge us to be the best we can be.''
That said, the trio did find some fault with the Orion system.
"Enough with all the homework,'' Werkesier said, getting a smile and a nod from Erdmann and Taets.
"You can't have every class, every night, give you two hours of homework,'' Taets said, slightly overstating the workload. "You know what I mean. Every teacher makes their class important, but there is way too much homework. I even heard one school's principal wants to stop homework at his school.''
FUTURE
Taets is uncertain about her future but said Black Hawk College could be her jumping-off point. Erdmann has yet to decide where he wants to chase his dream of being an engineer, but he said he will know it when he sees it.
Werkheiser has her sights set on the University of Iowa and a career in radiology. There is no word on whether her tough-as-nails truck will be going with her.
For nearly 30 minutes, I was enlightened, entertained and informed by a trio of like-minded, hard-working seniors from Orion High School.
When we parted company, I had three thoughts:
- Great kids. Typical of Orion.
- "Suspicious Minds'' is one of the most underrated songs in the Elvis catalog.
- Who knew steamed carrots were so good?