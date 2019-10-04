The son of a former church pastor will return Sunday, Oct. 6, to preach at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2900 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.
The special service is part of an ongoing centennial celebration at Calvary Lutheran, which was established in November 1919.
The Rev. Phil Erlander, who now resides in Colorado, will preside at the 10:30 a.m. service. After the service, a potluck will be held. The public is welcome.
Erlander is the son of Rev. Emory Erlander, who served as pastor of Calvary Lutheran for 14 years during the 1940s and 1950s, and led the congregation at a time when the original “basement church” transitioned into the current structure. Erlander Hall, Calvary’s downstairs fellowship hall, is named for Emory Erlander.
Another of Emory Erlander’s sons, the Rev. Dan Erlander, also followed him into the ministry.
for more information, call the church at 309-762-5423 or email secretary@calvarymoline.org.