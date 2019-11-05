Mercury, the solar system’s smallest and fastest planet, will be visible from Earth in November as it passes between us and the sun.
Called a transit, this event will happen from about sunrise at 6:48 a.m. to 12:07 p.m. on Nov. 11. This transit will have started just before sunrise in the Quad Cities. It will be widely visible from most of Earth including the Americas, the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, New Zealand, Europe, Africa and western Asia.
Safely watching it, however, requires a telescope of sufficient power that must be equipped with proper filters to protect the eyes from the sun. The requirements are listed in the sidebar, as are details of the Popular Astronomy Club’s viewing event.
Viewed through a properly filtered telescope, Mercury in transit appears as a tiny black dot moving across the large disk of the sun. The length of time for the transit can vary due to where the planet is crossing across the face of the Sun.
Transits of Mercury can only occur when the Earth is aligned with a node or point at which Mercury’s orbit crosses the path of the sun. Most of the time now that occurs in either May or November. The last transit happened in 2016, and the next will be in 2032. There will be 13 such transits in the 21st Century.
From Earth, Venus is the only other planet that can be seen transiting the sun. Venus’ transits only happen about twice a century and unfortunately have already occurred for the 21st Century. Mercury’s transits are more frequent because the planet, appropriately named for the Greek god of speed, is closer to the sun and orbits more rapidly-- about four times in an Earth year.
The transits of Mercury and Venus were first successfully predicted by the German astronomer Johannes Kepler (1571-1630). Kepler said there would be a transit of Mercury on Nov. 7, 1631, and a transit of Venus just a month later, on Dec. 6. His calculations of planetary motions were based largely on the observations of fellow astronomer Tycho Brahe.
Kepler died before he could observe Mercury’s transit, but it was witnessed by Pierre Gassendi, a priest and astronomer, (1592-1665). Gassendi became the first human to view a planetary transit with a clear understanding of what it was. Gassendi did not see the Venus transit because it was not visible in Europe. Jeremiah Horrocks and William Crabtree became the first to witness a transit of Venus.
Transits are more than a curiosity. Scientists use them as tools for learning more about the solar system. Transits can help us with investigations of the Earth's rotation, measuring the mass of Mercury, and checking for changes in the sun's radii.
The Popular Astronomy Club meets every third Saturday evening at the Niabi Zoo from March through November as weather permits. We also have our monthly meetings at the Butterworth Center, Moline. It is at 7 p.m. every second Monday excluding August and October. Everyone with a curiosity about astronomy is welcome!
