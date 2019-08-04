Every year we come to the "granddaddy" of meteor showers: the Perseids.
This year the shower has a peak (greatest number of meteors per hour) on Aug. 13, and viewers can expect 50 to 75 meteors per hour. The moon, however, will be in the way, causing the skies to be too bright to see faint meteors.
Your best opportunity of seeing this year's Perseid shower is after midnight Aug. 10. The Earth will be rotating into the meteor stream, increasing the meteor count. The moon will also be very low in the southwest, setting by 1:40 a.m. You can expect to see 35 to 50 per hour. So, until dawn, enjoy one of nature's great spectacles in the sky.
The Perseids have been observed as far back as 36 AD. They occur annually in mid-August when Earth encounters the debris trail from Comet Swift-Tuttle. The shower lasts from mid-July to late August, with a peak around Aug. 12.
Meteor showers get their names from the constellation in which their radiant is located. Perseids originate from a point in the constellation Perseus. On Aug. 10, Perseus will be low in the northeast sky.
So, with some planning, the luck of clear skies, and good friends and family to keep watch with you, the Perseids can give you an enjoyable evening with one of nature's wonders in the sky.
Now, what the heck is the difference between meteors, meteorites, meteoroids, comets, and asteroids? Guess what? They are all related.
A comet is relatively small and composed of ices which vaporize in sunlight, forming an envelope (coma) of dust and gas and, sometimes, a tail of dust and/or gas streaming out behind. At its core, there is a rocky center — sort of like a Tootsie Pop. Most of the debris is what makes up the stream of the comet.
An asteroid is a relatively small, inactive, rocky body orbiting the sun. Some of them are spent comets whose ices have all but been depleted by their many trips around the sun, leaving just a rocky core (the Tootsie Pop). Inevitably these rocky bodies break up into smaller pieces through collisions, but they continue in their orbits. Dust, micro rocks, and chunks spread out along the old orbit but there is still a bulge of debris that might stay together from the original break up.
When the Earth passes through the orbit of any of the debris, you will have a meteor shower or peak if it is near the center of the debris in the orbit. This debris of rocky chunks, dust, and small particles are all known as meteoroids until they slam into the Earth’s atmosphere. The speed can be as much as 25,000 mph. The effect of the Earth passing through all this clutter is like being in a car and entering a hailstorm.
Once these objects enter the Earth's atmosphere, heat from the friction of re-entry causes them to glow. The bigger the object, the brighter the glow from the friction. They have become meteors and can be one of the most memorable objects to view in the night sky, though they have a very brief life.
Meteors that are very big become very bright fireballs and are visually spectacular as they enter the Earth’s atmosphere. A fireball can become brighter than the planet Venus. Some may explode high in the atmosphere and create a light show and sonic boom.
They also may be different colors depending on what they are made of. Meteors are sometimes observed with red, yellow or green trails. The colors are caused by the ionization of molecules - like orange-yellow (sodium), yellow (iron), blue-green (magnesium), violet (calcium) and red (atmospheric nitrogen and oxygen).
A few of these meteors are big enough to hit the Earth. They may make a crater and nearby residents may hear it and feel the abrupt stopping impact. At the point of impact, the meteor has become a meteorite.
Meteors are constantly hitting the Earth's atmosphere, even during the day, but the quantity at any one time varies with the size of the object. The larger the meteor, the less frequently they hit. The smaller objects — the size of dust, for example — are continually hitting the planet. The very large ones, say one mile wide or larger, could impact once in 30 million years.
Terry Dufek is a member of the Popular Astronomy Club. The club meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. (except August and October) at the Butterworth Center, Moline, Illinois and all are welcome. The club also has night-time public observing sessions every third Saturday of the month, weather permitting, March through November, at Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley, Illinois.