ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Buzard-McCance, Karen, Wennekamp, Katherine, both of Cordova.
Foss Jr., Michael, Thoms, Stephanie, both of Rock Island.
Vanlandegen, Luke, Martens, Amelia, both of Rock Island.
Rangel, Jordan, Tyler, Holly, both of Rock Island.
HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Cushman, Corinne, Mercer, Kirk
Davis, Richard Jr., Kelli
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Brassfield, Bruce Brian, 2/27/1964, Nancy's Trailer Park, Lot 27, Colona; charge dismissed July 25 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 10-14.
Burrage, James A., 9/22/1989, of 614 14th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 9 on theft control intent person less than $300; $920 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 180 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Nanninga, Jerry A., 10/17/1991, of 1019 Roseview, Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 2 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $1,441 court costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered May 2 on felony felon possess/use weapon/firearm; three years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony meth delivery less than five grams and two counts felony aggravated battery/peace officer. Charge dismissed on four counts of misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.