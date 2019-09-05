UTHS Class of '45 reunion

"The Great Class of '45" will hold its 74th Annual Reunion on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Short Hills Country Club, East Moline. The Class of '45 has the distinction of being the only UTHS Class to begin high school at the beginning of World Wwar II and graduate at the end. The class has been meeting annually since their 50th Reunion with classmates coming from Oregon, California, Arizona and Nevada as well as Iowa and Illinois. Plans are already being made for the 75th on Sept. 12, 2020. Pictured from top left are Bud Shay, Lucille Coopman, Vic Cedillo, Mildred Gustafson, Margery Strobbe and Betty Pfau. Seated from left are Bonnie Lofgren and Eva Lang. These classmates have attended all past reunions.
