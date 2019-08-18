ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Kanakares, Jonathan, Smith, Breanna, both of Davenport.
Behn, Joshua, Taylor, Destiney, both of Rock Island.
Leachman III, Julius, Thomas, Chantelle, both of Moline.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jennings, Robert, West, Lauren, both of East Moline.
Fitchner, Adam, of New Boston, Behrens, Heather, of Long Grove, Iowa.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Osborne, Maurice C., 12/14/1977, of 213 44th St., Moline; guilty finding entered July 12 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $747 fine/costs. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.
Rada, Michael M., 7/13/1983, of 813 5th St., Rock Island, guilty finding entered July 19 on possession of meth less than five grams; $5,200 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Roberts, Stephanie M., 12/2/1989, of 2121 44th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 10 on DUI; $2,599 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Rodriguez, Submariza Z., 7/25/1983, of 535 1/12 15th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 24 on DUI; $2,623 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.