Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Johnson, Mark L., to LaCamera, James, 102 West D Street, Alpha; $35,000.
Rosamond, Merideth E., to Ryan, Carthey and Aaron, Martin, 205 E. D Street, Alpha; $135,000.
Jagers, Kurtiss H. and Lisa A., to Parker, Michelle D. and Unruh, John, 31 Meadowbrook Drive, Geneseo; $208,000.
Heath, Shannon L. and Darlene S., to Riley, Rodney D., 717 9th Street, Colona; $125,000.
WSP, to Henson, Jeffrey J. and Christine D., 108-110 Stonebridge Court, Colona; $21,000.
Reel, Molly A./Johnson, Molly A.R., to Peterson, Devon N., 510 N. Aldrich Street, Geneseo; $142,000.
Coulter, Jon L., to VanDusen, Dale R. and Helen L., 9 and 16 Pine Tree Road, Kewanee; $176,000.
Peterson, Devon Nicole, to Rose, Kathleen, 533 N. Vail Street, Geneseo; $96,000.
Childs, Bradley W. and Melissa A., to Grob, Justin P., 14 Pleasant View Drive, Annawan; $145,000.
Balayti, David A./Balayti, David L., to Barnes, Jolene L., 320 Acorn Street South, Kewanee; $113,000.
White, Brian T., to Lawler, Andrew J. and Katelynn M., 1402 14th Street, Orion; $158,000.
Beard, Jacqueline M./Harris, Jacqueline M./Mueting, Jacqueline M., to Schofield, Kyle, 110 7th Street, Colona; $60,000.
Townsend, Ted Eugene and Karla J., to Compton, Andrew, 448 Greenway Avenue, Colona; $188,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Nino, David, Moline, to Bruner, Erin, East Moline; 945 38th Ave., East Moline; $119,000.
Reuther, Derrick S. and Heather A., East Moline, to Griffin, Cole, Moline; 3626 14th Ave., Moline; $149,000.
Brorby, John P., Katherine E., East Moline, to Gunneman, Connor F., Silvis; 510 16th St., Silvis; $98,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Villegas, Eduardo, Moline; 521 17th Ave., Moline; $61,000.
Godfrey, Patricia L., Hillsdale, to White, David, Victoria and Tyler, Davenport; 436 Docia St., Hillsdale; $19,536.
Faramelli, John L. and James L., Rock Island, to Deblieck, Kody G., Rock Island; 3237 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $91,000.
IGSC SERIES II REO, Eureka, Calif., to Chen, Mei Ying, Silvis; 2412 8th St., Silvis; $55,000.
Bendit Family Trust, Moline, to Welch, Daniel J. and Enid K., Moline; 2302 1st St. Ct., Moline; $187,500.
Kleinschmidt, Myra, trust, Bettendorf, to DeVore, Diane, East Moline; 1230 47th Ave., Ct., Unit 6, East Moline; $160,000.
Wigant, Iona, Port Byron, to Slawson, Brian, Hillsdale; 456 Docia St., Hillsdale; $78,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Jaymar Investment Group, Arvada, Colo.; 2529 15th Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.
Colmark, Cheryle A., Sterling, to Future Capital, Davenport; 735 13th St., Moline; $17,000.
Ric, Sam L., Hampton, to Gomez, Jesus, Moline; 3129 4th St., Moline; $80,000.
Barrera, Pedro, Cleveland, Ill., to Martinez, David, East Moline; 701 25th St., East Moline; $52,300.
Aukee, Nathan A., Sara A., Colona, to Garcia, Wilian, East Moline; 2330 4th St. A., East Moline; $91,000.
Coppens, Marlene K., Hampton, to Tapia-Torres, Dolores, Moline; 3020 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $63,000.
GRD EM Industrial, Bettendorf, to Franchise Realty Investment Trust, Chicago; Vacant lot on Northeast corner of John Deere Rd. and 16th St., Moline, Moline; $744,000.
Wohlford, Dennis K., Bellevue, Neb., to Anderson, Mary J., East Moline; 3427 3rd St. B., East Moline; $133,000.
Yuska, Brian, Geneseo, to Schuldt, Rhonda, Rock Island; 4513 26th Ave., Rock Island; $138,500.
McClary, Tommie M., estate, Charleston, S.C., to JLJP, Rock Island; 409 28th Ave. W., Milan; $55,000.
Wales, Kenneth W., trust, San Tan Valley, Ariz., to Poletto, Gene, Michael J. and Cynthia; 2220 30th St., Rock Island; $124,000.
Erikson-Vroman, Jan Kaye, Moline, to Cook, Aaron, Moline; 1520 10th Ave., Moline; $110,000.
McLean, Michael R., East Moline, to Villazana-Cisneros, Litzy A., East Moline; 333 33rd Ave. Ct., East Moline; $138,000.
Kintzle, Sara L., Central City, to Conn, Steven R., Oakland, Ill.; 1312 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $120,000.
Goode, Bonita K., Deadwood, S.D., to Strowbridge, Lawrence K.and Cynthia J., Moline; 1904 Glenwood Dr., Moline; $304,000.
RI Development Group, Milan, to Church, Peter and Denise, Milan; Lot 33, Holly Hills Estates, Milan; $24,000.
Fields, Kathryn L., Orion, to Lamb, David W. and Jane M., Silvis; 1278 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $215,000.
Phillips, Diana, Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 415 19th Ave., Rock Island; $4,364.
Danay, Stephen J. and Helen N., Milan, to Souza, Kristen and Griego, Jr., Daniel S.; 4415 10th Ave., Rock Island; $46,500.
Brown, Benjamen, Waverly, Iowa, to Simpson, Corby, Moline; 2201 44th St., Moline; $115,000.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Nelson, Kimberly A., Moline; 934 53rd St., Moline; $100,899.
Nelson, Kimberly A., Moline, to Jaros, Raeleen D., Port Byron; 934 53rd St., Moline; $96,938.
Dowsett, Karen L., Silvis, to Hohensee, Brian and Chelsey, Moline; 3603 75th St., Moline; $228,000.
Yates, Larry A., Silvis, to Tillman, Bradley, Milan; 24 Suburban Heights, Milan; $86,900.
Werthmann, Joel M., Moline, to Ross, Elisabeth, Moline; 824 20th Ave., Moline; $133,000.
Curtis Investments, Davenport, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 2502-250413th Ave., Moline; $93,000.
Minnehan, Janet L., East Moline, to Baldridge, Timothy A. and Robyn R., East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 4D, East Moline; $89,000.
Barnett, Amy J., Moline, to Naing, Tin, Rock Island; 3412 25th St., Rock Island; $104,000.
Kuchan, Brad, El Paso, Ill., to Wilson, Mary, Milan; 1605 113th Ave., Milan; $50,000.
CK Property Holdings, Princeville, Ill., to Future Capital, Davenport; 3342 3rd St., Moline; $49,000.
Carmichael, Christopher J., Moline, to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 2416 44th St., Moline; $17,000.
Sproul, Robert C., Silvis, to Holmes, Dennis A. and Tietsort, Joan D., Moline; 872 48th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $181,500.
Ramsey, Mark D., Port Byron, to Phillips, Brock D., Hillsdale; 25518 1st Ave. N., Hillsdale; $147,000.
C & A Financial Programs, Lake Park, Fla., to Gruber, Klaus and Marilyn, Morriston, Fla.; 116 17th Ave., East Moline; $37,019.
Mallery, Cheyenne, Galesburg, to Deleon, Crisanto, Rock Island; 4109 11th St., Rock Island; $68,500.
Himalayan Holding, Bettendorf, to ASTR, Milan; 1949 1st St. W., Milan, gas station; $1,055,000.
Peoplis, Gregory, Rock Island, to Morris, Jeanea, Rock Island; 952 34th Ave., Rock Island; $126,000.
Lamb, David W. and Jane M., Silvis, to Hendrickson, Charles W. and April M., Moline; 3219 55th St. Ct., Moline; $240,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Twins Capital Holdings, Las Vegas; 317 12th St., East Moline; $87,500.
Gusman, Steven L., Moline, to Fisher, Michael Allen, Milan; 2917 53rd Ave. W., Milan; $68,000.
Williams Sr., Gary R., estate, Columbia, Ill., to Bull, Pamela J., East Moline; 201 30th Ave., East Moline; $100,000.
VanHecke, Catherine M., Highpoint, N.C., to Osmun, William Joseph, East Moline; 2130 10th St., East Moline; $130,000.
Hotle, Robert G. and Sandra B., Rock Island, to Stewart, Ellery and Deborah, Rock Island; $2914 6th Ave., Rock Island; $73,500.
Edwards, Justin, Holly Ridge, N.C., to Edwards, Logan, Rock Island; 2703 27th St., Rock Island; $135,000.
Gochee, Jon R. and Kathy J., Sherrard, to Bieri, Shea Samuel, New Boston; State Highway 92, 23301 W. 124th Ave., Illinois City, 71.06 acre farm; $540,000.
Olson, Nancy L., Rock Island, to Quintana, Alvaro, Rock Island; 931 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $23,000.
Horn, Robert W. and Elisha L., Taylor Ridge, to Molter, John E., Moline; 2735 10th Ave., Moline; $181,000.
Coulter, William, Moline, to Fitzpatrick, Mike, Silvis; 4604 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $220,000.
Fratzke, Thomas and Tamara, Milan, to Yerkey, Tiffani, Viola; Lot 30, Holly Hill Estates, vacant lot, Milan; $25,000.
Orduna Jr., Andres and Nicole A., Silvis, to Aziz, Amal, East Moline; 1326 Morton Dr., East Moline; $9,000.
Schone, Roger D., Orion, to Garlach, Jennifer L., Milan; 15711 13th St., Milan, 78.28 acre farm with residence; $649,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Millsap, Jamie, East Moline; 731 18th Ave., East Moline; $82,000.
Munoz, Alicia N., estate, Green Bay, Wis., to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1004 13th Ave., Moline; $55,000.
Morgan, Betty J., Coal Valley, to Johnson, David F. and Robin R., Coal Valley; 601 E. 12 Ave., Coal Valley; $172,000.
Quad City Bank & Trust, Moline, to Brooks, Jamaica, Moline; 910 16th St., Moline; $84,000.
Mitchell, Christopher P. and Rhonda S., Moline, to Medinger, Nathan A. and Amber J., Moline; 3419 78th St. Ct., Moline; $305,000.
Christianson, Karen, estate, Erie, Pa., to Holmgren, Douglas and Kathy, Moline; 1829 38th St., Moline; $128,000.