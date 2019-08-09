ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Pierce Jr., William, Bull, Pamela, both of East Moline.
Vazquez, Leobardo, Bunker, Miranda, both of East Moline.
Moo, Oh, Soe, Moonay, both of Rock Island.
Prout Jr., Niguel, Willis, Sydney, both of Milan.
Sapkota, Prakash, Davenport; Edens, Emily, Rock Island.
Blick, Peter, Jackson, Brittney, both of Rock Island.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Woods, Jabari, Bettendorf; Hall, Kimberly, Davenport.
Klockenga, Terry Jr., Jones, Danielle, both of Sheffield
Wallace, James, Achenbaugh, Cynthia, both of Orion.
Mason, Sean, Spilker, Ariel, both of Colona.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Case-Bibbs, Trenton, 2/21/1986, of 121 W. 13th St., Apt. 1, Davenport; guilty finding entered July 5 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,872 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Davis, Temeka Latae, 4/19/1988, of 1030 13th St., East Moline; charge dismissed July 25 on aggravated fleeing/bodily injury and aggravated fleeing/damage more than $300 property. Charge dismissed June 11 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd and Aggravated DUI/3+.
Duarte, Jorge Antonio, 12/21/1998, of 2532 8th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 11 on misdemeanor aggravated assault/use of deadly weapon; $1,007 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated unlawful use weapon/person/fire loaded/FOID.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ocampo, Armando, 7/14/1984, of 1127 Roseview, Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 6 on possession of controlled substance; $3,986 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered May 6 on possession of controlled substance; 30 months probation with special conditions. Charge amended/reduced on two counts of mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams of cocaine/analog. Charge amended/reduced on two counts of possession 15 less than 100 grams cocaine. Not guilty entered on three counts of mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog. Not guilty entered on two counts of possession of controlled substance. Not guilty finding entered mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams cocaine/analog. Not guilty finding entered on possession of 15 less tan 100 grams cocaine.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Foreman, Christopher S., 12/31/1969, of 3883 1st St., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 17 on DUI; $2,681 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Slocum, Sally Jo, 2/18/1980, of 1126 W. Mill, Kewanee; $2,390 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, 100 hours public service, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.