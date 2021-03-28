Daily record:

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Juma, Mohammed J., 2/13/2000, of 1021 11th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered March 1 on misdemeanor forgery/make document/coin; $3,021 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on felony forgery/make/alter document. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony forgery/make/alter document.
Kerr, Roger, Jr., 5/10/1964, of 1841 9th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed on Feb. 23 on aggravated battery/peace officer.
McCaulla, Thomas Bradley, 8/24/1982, of 522 24th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered March 2 on felony meth delivery less than 5 grams; $3,723 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 132 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Tebockhorst, Erin L., 2/7/1978, of 925 26th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 3 on DUI; $3,188 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, home confinement.
Therrell, Taquisha La, 4/27/1994, of 1845 10th Ave. A Ct., Apt 2B, Silvis; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 3 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
McKee, Kyle E., 4/14/1993, of 419 S. Grove St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Dec. 3 on DUI.
Palmer, Quentin S., 9/3/1977, of 105 S. 3rd St., Cambridge; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 29 on DUI; $2,908 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 days public/community service.