Daily record:

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Juma, Mohammed J., 2/13/2000, of 1021 11th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered March 1 on misdemeanor forgery/make document/coin; $3,021 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on felony forgery/make/alter document. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony forgery/make/alter document.

Kerr, Roger, Jr., 5/10/1964, of 1841 9th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed on Feb. 23 on aggravated battery/peace officer.

McCaulla, Thomas Bradley, 8/24/1982, of 522 24th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered March 2 on felony meth delivery less than 5 grams; $3,723 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 132 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Tebockhorst, Erin L., 2/7/1978, of 925 26th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 3 on DUI; $3,188 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, home confinement.