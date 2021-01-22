 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record:
View Comments

Daily record:

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Harris, Ronald E. III, 1/7/1980, of 1361 12th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 7 on aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle; $325 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. 

Hebeler, Amanda C., 2/4/1987, of 622 19th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on burglary without causing damage; $2,943 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions. Guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on aggravated domestic battery; 30 months probation with special conditions. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/peace officer and aggravated battery/use deadly weapon. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Imhof, Melissa K., 7/14/1981, of 1200 Hawthorne Ave., Pekin, Ill.; guilty finding entered Nov. 23 on possession of controlled substance; $2,674 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Nov. 23 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Nov. 23 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300. Change dismissed on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300 and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News