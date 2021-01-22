Daily record:

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Hebeler, Amanda C., 2/4/1987, of 622 19th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on burglary without causing damage; $2,943 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions. Guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on aggravated domestic battery; 30 months probation with special conditions. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/peace officer and aggravated battery/use deadly weapon.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Imhof, Melissa K., 7/14/1981, of 1200 Hawthorne Ave., Pekin, Ill.; guilty finding entered Nov. 23 on possession of controlled substance; $2,674 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Nov. 23 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Nov. 23 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300. Change dismissed on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300 and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.