Daily record:

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Harris, Ronald E. III, 1/7/1980, of 1361 12th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 7 on aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle; $325 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.
Hebeler, Amanda C., 2/4/1987, of 622 19th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on burglary without causing damage; $2,943 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions. Guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on aggravated domestic battery; 30 months probation with special conditions. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/peace officer and aggravated battery/use deadly weapon.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Imhof, Melissa K., 7/14/1981, of 1200 Hawthorne Ave., Pekin, Ill.; guilty finding entered Nov. 23 on possession of controlled substance; $2,674 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Nov. 23 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Nov. 23 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300. Change dismissed on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300 and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.