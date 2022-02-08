Daily record:

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Cervantes, Logan A., 11/26/2001, 3705 Archer St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 21 on possession firearm with defaced serial number; $5,735 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 72 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Jan. 21 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; 30 months probation, 72 days probation. Charge dismissed Jan. 21 on armed violence/category I.

Collins, Tyran Cedrick, 9/27/1967, of 1732 Fillmore Lane, Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 21 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $649 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Villagalvan, Louis E., 2/9/1982, of 6175 1/2 N. Figueroa St., Los Ageles, Calif.; guilty finding entered Nov. 17 on felony criminal damage/government property/less than $500; $1,051 fine/costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Nov. 17 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. Charge dismissed on felony methamphetamine trafficking and felony meth delivery/900+ grams and felony meth possession of meth/900+ grams.

Williams, Anthony J., Jr., 6/8/1990, of 2 Metric Rd., Iowa City; guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on possession of cannabis more than 5,000 grams; $9,765 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on mfg/del cannabis/more than 5,000 grams.

