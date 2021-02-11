Daily record:

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Wright, Jason Allen, 8/29/1990, of 1531 10th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 5 on felony aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $999 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Chare dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

Adams, David R., 4/18/1997, of 2309 3rd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 22 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,635 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 152 days in jail.

Blamah, Kpangbala Benyan, 7/11/1989, of 1504 6th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance and mfg/del one less than 15 grams fentanyl/analog and two counts of other amount narcotic sched I&II; $392 court costs.

Blamah, Kpangbala Benyan, 7/11/1989, of 2517 N. Division St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 22 on mfg/del one less than 100 grams cocaine/analog; $2,637 fine/costs, four years DOC; two years mandatory supervised Rls. Guilty finding entered mfg five less than 15 grams ecstasy/analog; four years DOC, two years mandatory supervised Rls. Charge dismissed on mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams cocaine/analog and aggravated battery/peace officer.

