Daily record:

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Randolph, Tyler Dean, 1/21/1993, of 325 2nd St. 1208, Silvis; guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on possession of controlled substance; 30 months conditional discharge, 49 days credit time served.
Rauls, Sarah Y., 4/6/1992, of 815 30th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed on possession of meth less than 5 grams.
Reed, Kenneth, 7/10/1968, of 1414 8th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 21 on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present; $713 fine/costs, two years DOC. Charge dismissed felony home invasion/dangerous weapon and misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Virginia, Richard C., 12/17/1966, of 827 Manor Shores Dr., Henderson, N.V.; guilty finding entered July 27 on misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia; $1,350 fine/costs. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Devaney, Patricia G., 8/16/1953, of 2508 114th Ave. Ct. W., Milan; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on DUI; $2,743 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, home confinement.
Elam, Jerrel C., 9/30/1988, of 1419 Washington St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 23 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!