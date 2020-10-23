Daily record:

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Randolph, Tyler Dean, 1/21/1993, of 325 2nd St. 1208, Silvis; guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on possession of controlled substance; 30 months conditional discharge, 49 days credit time served.

Rauls, Sarah Y., 4/6/1992, of 815 30th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed on possession of meth less than 5 grams.

Reed, Kenneth, 7/10/1968, of 1414 8th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 21 on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present; $713 fine/costs, two years DOC. Charge dismissed felony home invasion/dangerous weapon and misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Virginia, Richard C., 12/17/1966, of 827 Manor Shores Dr., Henderson, N.V.; guilty finding entered July 27 on misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia; $1,350 fine/costs. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS