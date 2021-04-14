Daily Record

 Skip to main content
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

START WITH MARCH 4 - 21.

Shannon, Louis MJ, 2/17/1989, of 1625 2nd Ave. #406, Rock Island; guilty finding entered March 8 on aggravated battery/peace officer; $1,909 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered March 5 on possession of meth less than five grams; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure. 

Shareef, Ali Ahmari, 10/18/1981, of 16626 Plemoth Drive, Markham, Ill.; guilty finding entered March 11 on possession of controlled substance; $745 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail.

Singh, Karm, 10/1/1944, of 1402 Chateau Kals, Bettendorf; charge dismissed on income tax fraud and theft control intent more than $100,000 - $500,000 and sales tax evasion more than $100,000/concl fact and three counts of false file/fraud LLC ROT more than $300. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Guerrero, Eduardo, 4/7/1975, of 114 Roosevelt Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Feb. 25 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $2,154 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, two days credit time served, 88 days in jail, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/peace officer and felony aggravated battery/public place. 

