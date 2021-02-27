 Skip to main content
Daily record:
Daily record:

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Willey, Brittany, 8/13/1985, of 2321 33rd St., Moline; charge dismissed Jan. 15 on possession of controlled substance; $800 court costs. 

Williams, Pallace V., 4/3/1966, of 1016 4th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 22 on burglary without causing damage; $784 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Reckers, William J., 1/22/1974, of 715 8th St., Colona; guilty finding entered Dec. 8 on aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped; 12 months conditional discharge. Not guilty entered Dec. 8 on two counts of felony aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped. Not guilty entered Dec. 8 on four counts of misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact. 

Ristau, Ayden J., 12/24/2001, of 535 E. Main St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Dec. 8 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $1,239 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 30 months in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/public place and misdemeanor cause child to be endangered. 

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Henander-Ford, Tyler I, 8/9/1993, of 204 W. Locus St., Cambridge; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 15 on DUI; $3,258 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 days public/community service.

Hicks, Nolan E., 7/20/2000, of 520 E. Mill St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 10 on DUI; $3,308 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

