Daily Record

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Sersig, Amanda M., 6/2/1987, of 1952 Third St., East Moline; guilty finding entered May 21 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,609 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered May 21 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor resist/pace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/peace officer.

Thirtyacre, Samantha, 1/17/1991, of 510 Broadway St., New Boston; guilty finding entered May 24 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; $884 fine/costs, 12 months probation. Charge amended/reduced May 2 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Christian, Nicholas K., 10/13/1987, of 847 W. Prospect St., Kewanee; withheld judgment April 5 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $1,115 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession hypo/syringe/needles/1st.

Contreas, Jose L., 10/9/1996, of 701 Rockwell St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered April 9 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,351 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 120 days in jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0