ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Owens, Dyanayus, Randolph, Brittany, both of Rock Island.
Parker, Kevin, Rohwer, Sonya, both of Silverdale, Wash.
Baker, Kyle, Fairchild, Donisha, both of Carbon Cliff.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Heberer, Drew, Kirby, Alexandra, both of Davenport.
Martin, Jacob, Christian, Lillian, both of Kewanee.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Clearman, Caressa D., 7/14/1972, of 1743 14th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment Aug. 22 on possession of controlled substance; $5,370 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service, drug treatment. Charge dismissed possession of controlled substance.
Corbadzic, Mustafa, 6/7/1995, of 2515 W. 60 Place, Davenport; guilty finding entered Aug. 2 on possession of controlled substance; $5,648 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Coutts, Justin Shawn, 10/18/1985, of 1020 31st St., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 1 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,099 fine/costs, 180 days in jail, 12 days credit time served.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Larson, Allen D., 10/31/1957, of 1116 94th Ave. W., Rock Island; charge dismissed Aug. 1 on DUI.
Loete, Joshua Allen, 10/16/1989, of 1570 29th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 6 on DUI; $2,741 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.