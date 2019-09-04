ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
White Jr., Billie, Nunn, Damitra, both of Rock Island.
Doxsee, Cameron, Munson, Andrea, both of East Moline.
Boyle, Lucas, Blomquist, Miah, both of Davenport.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Johnson, Jordan, Joni.
Lovell, Brad, Ivory.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Vidal-Lopez, Jesus Alfonso, 12/10/1993, of 2037 N. Kedvale, Chicago; guilty finding entered July 19 on possession of controlled substance; $2,490 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.
Anderson, Joseph W., 11/4/1999, of 4105 14th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 15 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $997 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage/government property/less than $500.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Henry, William C., 12/24/1981, of 417 40th St., Moline; guilty finding entered June 13 on aggravated DUI/3; $2,936 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 90 days periodic imprisonment, alcohol treatment. Guilty finding entered June 13 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; 30 months probation with special conditions. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3 and and two counts of aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked.