ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Quinn, John, Duffield, Amanda, both of San Marcos, Texas.
Williams, Antonio, Moline; Guzman, Dolores, Rock Island.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Argyilan, Nickalaus, McCoy, Victoria, both of Kewanee.
Marzorati, Jason, Franks, Jennifer, both of Bettendorf.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Hill, Jatavia, 11/29/1997, of 647 Cherokee Ct., Davenport; guilty finding entered Aug. 15 on battery/cause bodily harm; $984 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 23 days credit time served.
Huber, Allison L., 12/15/2000, of 350 13th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment Aug. 16 on possession of controlled substance; $3,615 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Thompson, David L., of 9710 E. 1730th St., Cambridge; guilty finding entered June 13 on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $1,322 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, anger management, medical/mental treatment, 120 days in jail. Guilty finding entered June 13 on felony obstruct justice/induce witness; 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, anger management, medical/mental treatment, 120 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter and disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property less than $500.