Daily record: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Jackson, Lillie Ann, 3/29/1975, of 745 18th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 4 on aggravated batter/use deadly weapon and domestic battery/bodily harm.

Kavanaugh, Anthony, 6/30/1996, of 1915 10th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 4 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $3,135 court costs, 24 months probation, 103 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams.

Maginas, Egan A., 1/24/1993, of 3404 25th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on burglary without causing damage; $776 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Maginas, Egan A., 1/24/1993, of 2501 52nd Ave. RM 237, Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; $4,470 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on other amount schedule IV; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; 30 months probation, 180 days