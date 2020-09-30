Daily record: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Jackson, Lillie Ann, 3/29/1975, of 745 18th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 4 on aggravated batter/use deadly weapon and domestic battery/bodily harm.
Kavanaugh, Anthony, 6/30/1996, of 1915 10th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 4 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $3,135 court costs, 24 months probation, 103 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams.
Maginas, Egan A., 1/24/1993, of 3404 25th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on burglary without causing damage; $776 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Maginas, Egan A., 1/24/1993, of 2501 52nd Ave. RM 237, Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; $4,470 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on other amount schedule IV; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; 30 months probation, 180 days
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Martel, Aimee L., 6/26/1979, of 329 23rd Ave., Moline; withheld judgment/supervision Sept. 2 on DUI; $2,643 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
