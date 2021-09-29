Daily record: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Aguirre, Ricardo, 4410 Alpha St., Muscatine; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Aug. 25 on possession of controlled substance;$3,620 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Withheld judgment/2nd Chance on receive/possess/sell stolen vehicle; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.
Aldridge, Cornelius, 10/8/1999, of 1229 14th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment Sept. 7 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $4,085 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions.
Anderson, Mark Joseph, 6/14/1983, of 1819 43rd St., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 30 on criminal damage/government property/less than $500; $1,542 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Dunn, Analiese D., 12/8/1999, of 318 SW 6th Ave., Galva; withheld judgment with supervision July 19 on misdemeanor reckless conduct/bodily harm; $1,314 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, 20 days public/community service. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony aggravated battery/public place and two counts of misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact.
Lemier, Sheldon K., 1/9/1983, of 324 N. Marquette St., Davenport; guilty finding entered July 22 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $1,325 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 38 days credit time served, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possess hypo/syringe/needles/1st.