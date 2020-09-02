Daily record: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
James, Frederick B., 12/12/1995, of 1316 25th St., Rock Island; 24 months conditional discharge; $3,129 fine/costs.
Robinson, Jovanis, 8/12/1995, of 2607 Clark St., Davenport; guilty finding entered July 9, court date Aug. 18, on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $5,345 fine/costs, 30 months probation, six months credit timer served. Charge dismissed on two counts of armed violence/category I.
Sandberg, Austin James, 1/7/1996, homeless, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 21 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; $3,985 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Aug. 21 on possession of controlled substance; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Jenkins, Patrick J., 10/27/1995, of 7171 W. 60th St., Apt. 104, Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 20 on DUI; $2,747 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Jerzyk, Jonathon D., 1/25/1995, of 10303 136th St. W., Taylor Ridge; guilty finding entered Aug. 19 on DUI; $2,811 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.
