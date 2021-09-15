Daily record: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Hale, Richard M., 12/6/1984, of 1340 32nd St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 18 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams heroin/analog; $3,789 fine/costs, five years DOC, two years mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge dismissed on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog.
Jakeway, Beth Ann, 3/26/1961, of 1828 14th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment/supervision Aug. 18 on misdemeanor disorderly conduct; $300 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/peace officer and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Jarding, Eric Jason, 3/4/1976, of 409 163rd St. N., East Moline; 409 163rd St. N., East Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 9 on misdemeanor unlawful use black-jack/knife; $919 court costs, 12 months conditional discharge, one day credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams.
Jeffries, Gavin X., 3/13/2002, of 2210 Scott St., Davenport; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Aug. 16 on possession of cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams; $4,335 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service. Withheld judgment/2nd Chance on possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.