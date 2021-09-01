 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021
0 Comments

Daily record: Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Thill, Jeremy Corey, 7/1/1995, of 625 Rhomberg Ave. #5, Dubuque; guilty finding entered July 16 on felony disarm peace officer/corrections institute employee; $1,038 fine/costs, six years DOC, two years mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Guilty finding entered July 16 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer; six years DOC, two year mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

Thompson, William R, 10/4/1992, address not provided, Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 29 on theft/stolen/probable dprv $500 less than $10,000; $1,267 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.

Thongvan, Dylan Sourigha, 6/28/1999, of 1242 37th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment July 16 on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams; $3,835 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail.

Virgil Jr., Charles E., 6/18/1991, of 319 W. Swan St., Chicago; charge dismissed July 20 on aid/bet/possess/sell stolen vehicle.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Williamson, Allee L., 8/19/1994, of 2917 12th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 28 on DUI; $2,551 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

Wilson, Michael T., 11/25/1969, of 3500 N. Shore Drive, Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 20 on DUI; $2,963 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News