Daily record: Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Thill, Jeremy Corey, 7/1/1995, of 625 Rhomberg Ave. #5, Dubuque; guilty finding entered July 16 on felony disarm peace officer/corrections institute employee; $1,038 fine/costs, six years DOC, two years mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Guilty finding entered July 16 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer; six years DOC, two year mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Thompson, William R, 10/4/1992, address not provided, Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 29 on theft/stolen/probable dprv $500 less than $10,000; $1,267 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.
Thongvan, Dylan Sourigha, 6/28/1999, of 1242 37th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment July 16 on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams; $3,835 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail.
Virgil Jr., Charles E., 6/18/1991, of 319 W. Swan St., Chicago; charge dismissed July 20 on aid/bet/possess/sell stolen vehicle.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Williamson, Allee L., 8/19/1994, of 2917 12th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 28 on DUI; $2,551 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.