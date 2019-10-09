"Heart of the Matter" brunch, sponsored by Stonecroft Morning Connection, will be from 9:15-11 a.m. Oct. 16 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Special feature will be A Matter of Balance by Stephanie Rabe of the QCA. Speaker is Kathleen Bishop of Lodi, Wisconsin. She will share fun heart facts and 10 steps to have a healthy, happy hear. The cost is $8. To make reservations, call Mary at 309-236-2030 by Oct. 12. A free nursery will be available by reservation. From left are Kathy Stombaugh, Rock Island; Diana Lovett, Moline, and Carlene Matern, East Moline.
